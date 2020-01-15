Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden to star in Russo Brothers' series
Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actor Richard Madden have been roped in for the lead roles of the Russo brothers upcoming drama series titled "Citadel" on Amazon.
The announcement was made Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour, reports variety.com.
Details of the plot are being kept under wraps.
Amazon also announced that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India.
Madden and Priyanka will star in the US "mothership" edition of the series. The show had originally been announced in July 2018.
It was announced in December that Priyanka and her singer-husband Nick Jonas were producing an unscripted sangeet series for Amazon.
(Image from wionnews.com)
