Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai after three years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has returned to India after almost three years. As the actor landed in Mumbai, she greeted the paparazzi excitedly. She waved at them, posed for the cameras and headed to her car happily.

The global star also gave her 'Instagram' followers a sneak peek into her day. Upon her return, Priyanka turned to the TV and to catch up with everything Bollywood, she tuned in to 'Koffee with Karan'.

"It ain't Mumbai if you're not jetlagged with Karan Johar on TV," she wrote.

For her arrival in India, Priyanka made sure to slay it with a minimum of fuss. The global star wore a comfy denim co-ord set for the long flight. Dressed in blue, Priyanka looked stunning, to say the least. Also, keeping things casual, the actor left her hair down with minimal makeup.

Chopra also expressed grief over the loss of lives at the Machchu river bridge accident in Morbi, Gujarat. Taking to her 'Instagram Story', the actor shared a note on her social media account which she captioned, "So heartbreaking. My condolences go out to everyone affected by the bridge collapse in Gujarat."

"Praying for a speedy recovery of those injured. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who mourn today," she added.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back to Me' and the series 'Citadel'. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being produced by Russo Brothers.