Priya Priyambada's new initiative 'Mission Dreams' redefines beauty; Bollywood celebrities come in support

Well-known personalities including Singer Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, actor Tarun Khanna, Kettan Singh and international journalist Robert Michael, who works for CNN, BBC, NatGeo, have come in support of a new initiative cum pageant under the name 'Mission Dreams with no Boundaries'.

The initiative breaks the existing standards of beauty and questions the contests that have been a symbol of duality, racism, hatred and division since 1970s.

Speaking of what makes 'Mission Dreams Pageant' different from other contests, Founder & Director of the Pageant, Priya Priyambada says, "The beauty contests organised across the globe have set boundaries and limitations, and does not allow everyone to feel confident about the way they are. For instance, rejecting an entry just because the contestants are of average height is simply an act of disgrace, which isn't acceptable by us. Keeping all this into consideration, we have tried to bring a change as our contest is open for everyone."

She further says, "Mission Dreams believes in the idea that every individual is precious and special. Physical boundaries can't stop a person from achieving success in life. So, instead of looking for ways to avoid entries due to physical boundaries, we are allowing people from all the categories to participate. Last Year (2019), winner of the show was Muskan Lund and this year we have received entries from all across the nation, who have broken all the boundaries to prove themselves. We felt enthusiastic and happy when participants like Bhupendra Sharma, who lost one of his legs in a major accident, came to us to join the upcoming session of 'Mission Dreams'," she concludes.



