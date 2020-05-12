Priya Priyambada's new initiative 'Mission Dreams' redefines beauty; Bollywood celebrities come in support
Well-known personalities including Singer Jonita Gandhi, Amit Mishra, actor Tarun Khanna, Kettan Singh and international journalist Robert Michael, who works for CNN, BBC, NatGeo, have come in support of a new initiative cum pageant under the name 'Mission Dreams with no Boundaries'.
The initiative breaks the existing standards of beauty and questions the contests that have been a symbol of duality, racism, hatred and division since 1970s.
Speaking of what makes 'Mission Dreams Pageant' different from other contests, Founder & Director of the Pageant, Priya Priyambada says, "The beauty contests organised across the globe have set boundaries and limitations, and does not allow everyone to feel confident about the way they are. For instance, rejecting an entry just because the contestants are of average height is simply an act of disgrace, which isn't acceptable by us. Keeping all this into consideration, we have tried to bring a change as our contest is open for everyone."
She further says, "Mission Dreams believes in the idea that every individual is precious and special. Physical boundaries can't stop a person from achieving success in life. So, instead of looking for ways to avoid entries due to physical boundaries, we are allowing people from all the categories to participate. Last Year (2019), winner of the show was Muskan Lund and this year we have received entries from all across the nation, who have broken all the boundaries to prove themselves. We felt enthusiastic and happy when participants like Bhupendra Sharma, who lost one of his legs in a major accident, came to us to join the upcoming session of 'Mission Dreams'," she concludes.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
From MSMEs to EPF to NBFCs: Here's everything Nirmala...13 May 2020 12:15 PM GMT
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference Live Updates: Date...13 May 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Paramilitary canteens to sell only indigenous products from...13 May 2020 10:45 AM GMT
India Coronavirus Updates, May 13: Rail Bhavan shut for two...13 May 2020 9:30 AM GMT
Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,415; cases climb to...13 May 2020 9:30 AM GMT