Pristine nature through the lens of Navin Sakhuja

India International Centre has organised an online exhibition of photographs by Navin Sakhuja, Opthalmologist. First published in the IIC Quarterly, Autumn 2017 issue, the photographs engage with the power and beauty of nature.



Dr Sakhuja in his art practice has been fascinated by the unknown, the unexplored, and the untouched, pristine and desolate parts of the planet. "I have always been fascinated by the astonishing power and beauty of nature. It is this fascination which draws me repeatedly to these pristine and desolate parts of the planet. I am always looking for the planet as it was before we gnawed away at it and changed it to what it looks like today. I can only try and describe what I saw, although I know I cannot do justice to the amazing spectacles to which I was witness," he says.

The photographs on view cover three different visits to the Arctic Circle, Iceland (2010); Antelope Canyon, Arizona USA (2010; and the Great Namib Desert, Namibia 2015.

The exhibition is on view from September 6-19, 2021 on www.iicdelhi.in

Navin Sakhuja qualified as a doctor in 1985 from Maulana Azad Medical College and obtained an MD in Ophthalmology in 1991 from AIIMS. From 2004, he has been in private practice and is currently on panels of several hospitals.

A self-taught photographer, Sakhuja has been passionate about photography since 1990, with a preference for wildlife and untouched natural habitats. He has held several critically acclaimed solo photo-exhibitions shot in Cambodia, Burma, Arizona (sponsored by Discovery Network), Iceland and Namibia.