'Princess Diana served as my inspiration'

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot who is popular for playing the role of Wonder Woman in the DC films, opened up about whom she modelled her warrior-princess role. She was a part of recently held Vanity Fair's virtually held cocktail hour and it was during her interaction there that Gadot based her character on late Princess of Wales, Diana.

The actor revealed that it was when she watched a documentary based on the late princess that she realised the similarities between the royal and her character.

"There was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people and that was like, ding! That should be the 'Wonder Woman' that we have," said Gadot. Coincidently, Wonder Woman's name is also Diana Prince. Not only Gadot but 'Wonder Woman' director Patty Jenkins also saw similarities between the character and the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997.

Further elaborating on how Gadot wanted fans to perceive her like Wonder Woman, she said that she hoped for her character to come across as inspiring and relatable, which were the characteristics that Princess Diana, who was also referred to as 'People's Princess' embodied.

Gal was last seen as Wonder Woman in 'Wonder Woman 1984'