Prime Video drops the teaser of its upcoming title 'Jalsa'

Prime Video drops the teaser of its upcoming title Jalsa
After fueling the audience's excitement with its first look poster, Prime Video recently unveiled the gripping teaser of the much-awaited drama thriller, Jalsa, starring Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah. The teaser takes the audience into the intense word of 'Jalsa' that is full of thrill, giving us a sneak peek into what lies ahead in this highly engaging and captivating tale. Replete with spellbinding performances and a nerve-wracking storyline, 'Jalsa' promises to keep you at the edge, leaving you intrigued for more.

'Jalsa' will have a global premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 March in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Jalsa is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra & Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni. The film features a stellar ensemble of actors like Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla.

