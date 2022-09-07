'Prime Video' announces dramatic thriller 'Hush Hush'

Championing female-forward stories, 'Prime Video' announced the launch date of its ambitious series, 'Hush Hush', which features a cast and crew led by women. Produced by Vikram Malhotra-led 'Abundantia Entertainment', the series marks the digital debut of Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka and also stars Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami and Karishma Tanna in the lead.

The upcoming series revolves around a group of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women.

'Hush Hush' is co-created by 'Abundantia Entertainment' and critically acclaimed director Tanuja Chandra.

"Women are 50 percent of the population, yet stories told by them and from their perspective are far and few in between," said Aparna Purohit, Head of 'India Originals', 'Prime Video'.

She added, "At 'Prime Video', we are committed to giving a global platform to diverse, authentic and relatable female stories and with 'Hush Hush', we are taking our commitment to female-forward narratives a step further."