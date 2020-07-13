Prime, Hotstar make new announcements

'Lootcase', starring Kunal Khemu, got a release date. The film will release on July 31 on 'Disney+ Hotstar'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh made the announcement on 'Twitter' and wrote: "Release date finalised! 'Lootcase' will premiere on July 31, 2020 on 'Disney+ Hotstar'. The film stars Kunal Khemu, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz and Gajraj Rao. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan."

The poster shows Kunal and Rasika on the run with a huge suitcase in hand. The background appears to be a 'chawl' of a big city, with bank notes spread on the ground. Towards the bottom of the poster, people can see Ranvir and Vijay taking aim with their respective pistols, while Gajraj is seen smiling in the centre.

Kunal had recently been in news when he had expressed his displeasure at been ignored by 'Disney+ Hotstar' at the live launch event, which was held in late June. The event was held to announce that seven films would get a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform.

Another announcement was made by Amazon Prime Video regarding its new romantic musical drama, 'Bandish Bandits', which will be available to stream from August 4, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Band Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

The 10-part series star Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang . Bandish Bandits also features an original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

"Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love and we're pleased to be bringing it to a dynamic, global service like Prime Video. While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience," said Amritpal Singh Bindra in a statement.