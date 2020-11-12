'Prime' green-lights 'Mirzapur 3

Mumbai: 'Amazon Prime Video' announced that they decided to renew popular crime drama series 'Mirzapur' for a third season.

"The second season of 'Mirzapur' not only recorded one of the highest completion rates but remarkably almost half of the viewers who completed the series, binge-watched the second season within just 48 hours of its launch, setting a new benchmark," the streamer said in a release.

The second season of the series, created and produced by 'Excel Media and Entertainment', was watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service, the release said.

"Over the last two years, viewers continued to engage with the immersive universe of 'Mirzapur' and its characters. The love that they have showered on the show for this season has been unprecedented," said Aparna Purohit, Head of 'India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India'

Ritesh Sidhwani, producer, 'Excel Entertainment' said, "Across two gripping seasons, 'Mirzapur' has become a global sensation and we could not be happier associating with 'Amazon Prime Video' to make this happen!"