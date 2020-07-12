Prayers held for speedy recovery of Big B

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with his son Abhishek, was admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, is stable with mild symptoms, the hospital said. Two residences of the actor – 'Jalsa' and 'Janak' - had been sealed and declared containment zones.

People in Kolkata took things one step further and decided to hold a 'puja' to pray for the actor and his son's speedy recovery.

Some residents of North Kolkata gathered at Shiv Mandir, Ramkrishna Bose Street in Shyambazar on July 12 to pray for the family. The 'puja' was organised by 'Youth Trinamool Congress' of 'Kolkata Municipal Corporation'.

They were seen with posters with the actor's photo, and a message in Bengali which translates to, "Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for coronavirus. We are praying he gets well soon."

Special prayers were also offered for the good health of father-son duo at a temple in Ujjain and in Mumbai.

'Hom Havan', 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' and other rituals were performed at a Hanuman temple in Kandivali west in Mumbai as well.

Wishes for a speedy recovery poured in from film industry colleagues ever since the veteran actor tweeted that he had been hospitalised with the virus, followed by his son and actor Abhishek.

Akshay Kumar said: "Praying for your speedy recovery sir. Love and prayers" and for Abhishek he wrote: "Get well soon brother."

"Namaskar Amit ji. Aap aur Abhishek dono par bhagwan ki kripa hogi aur aap jald swasth hokar ghar aayenge aisa mujhe vishwas hai. (God will bless you and Abhishek and you will get well soon and come home)," wrote playback legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Bachchan's 'Sholay' co-star Dharmendra said: "Amit, get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother. He will soon be fit and fine in a day or two."