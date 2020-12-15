Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol issued notices

On December 14, a Jodhpur court sent a notice to filmmaker Prakash Jha and actor Bobby Deol regarding a plea that was filed by local resident Khush Khandelwal. The plea mentioned offence to a controversial portrayal of Hindu saints in the 'MX Player' web series 'Aashram'.

In the recently released web series, Deol played the central role akin to some self-styled godmen convicted and serving jail terms for various penal offences in different parts of the country, including Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

Issuing notices to Prakash Jha and Bobby Deol, Jodhpur District and Session Judge Ravindra Joshi listed the matter for hearing on January 11.

The petition was filed as the web series showed Deol's character resembling the name of a convicted godman.

"The portrayal of Deol as a Hindu saint has hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, who respect and worship saints. His portrayal as a rapist, corrupt and drug dealer has diminished the place saints hold for Hindus," Khandelwal contended in his petition.

Khandelwal had earlier complained to the police, seeking registration of an FIR against the duo, but with the police refusing to lodge any case over his complaint, he had moved the court of an additional chief judicial magistrate with the same plea.

With the ACJMM too dismissing his plea, Khandelwal approached the Jodhpur district and session

judge challenging the ACJJM's decision.