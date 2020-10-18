Prakash hopes viewers like 'Aashram: Chapter 2 – The Dark Side'

A new season of the web series, 'Aashram' was announced recently by director Prakash Jha.

'Ashram: Chapter 2 - The Dark Side' drops on November 11, a day after IPL 2020 ends. Bobby Deol confirmed the news earlier. The actor will be returning with the primary cast who had featured in season one, including Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Anupriya Goenka and Darshan Kumaar.

Talking about the new season of the show, Jha said: "We have all worked very hard and with a lot of passion for this series and the response from the audience has made every bit of it worthwhile. Hope this new chapter continues to excite the audience."

The story of the show unveils the dark side of a spiritual guru named Baba Nirala, played by Bobby.

Bobby Deol had posted on 'Instagram': "Aashram ke dwaar khul rahe hein phir ek baar (doors of 'aashram' are reopening). 'Aashram Chapter2' is coming on November 11, 2020 on 'MX Player'."

His co-actor Chandan also posted on the social media platform: "Sab khush (all well)? Excited for November 11? One thing I can tell you - Bhopa will be even more evil and ruthless as soon as 'Aashram Chapter 2 - The Dark Side' arrives."

The season two of 'Aashram' will release on the OTT platform 'MX Player'.