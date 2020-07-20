Poster of the film on Sushant's death is out now

It's just been little over a month since actor Sushant Singh Rajput died and there's already a film inspired by the incident titled Suicide or Murder. The poster of the film is now out and the producer Vijay Shekhar says he's not trying to cash-in upon Sushant's name but just trying to serve the society by establishing that Bollywood is run by a syndicate. The poster of the film shows debutant Sachin Tiwari 'as an outsider' and he's been made to look like SSR. The half part of the poster is completely dark.

Speaking to a newspaper, Vijay Shekhar said that they are in the middle of finalising the script which will be done by August post which they will move to shoot the film for around 50 days in Mumbai and Punjab. He said, "This film is being made to break the myth of nepotism and Bollywood mafias spread in Bollywood. I am not trying to redeem his name at all."

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who had become a rage on social media for his uncanny resemblance to late Bollywood actor Sushant, has been roped in to play the lead role.