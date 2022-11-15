Pop icon Armaan Malik wins his second MTV Europe Music Award

Bollywood's prince of pop, Armaan Malik, has made history again by winning the 2022 MTV Europe Music Award for 'Best India Act' for his English single 'You'. This is the second time that he has won the prestigious MTV Europe Music Awards. His debut single, 'Control', won him the MTV EMA in the same category in 2020.

Armaan attended the awards ceremony in Düsseldorf, Germany, where he was bestowed with the accolade.

Delighted with the win, Armaan said, "I'm humbled and overjoyed to win my second EMA! 'You' is a very special record for me and for it to receive a nod at such a prestigious global platform is extremely heartwarming. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me. The amount of love and support I have received from Armaanians all over the world is truly unprecedented and fills me with gratitude. This one's for them, my family and my country."

The 27-year-old multilingual singer-songwriter has nearly 10 billion streams for more than 300 songs in a dozen languages. After cementing his position in the Indian music industry, Malik forayed into the global music circuit with his MTV EMA-winning debut English single, 'Control', followed by 'Next 2 Me', which bagged him a spot on Billboard's acclaimed 'Top Triller Chart' and his track 'You' introduced Armaan as the first Indian artist to perform for Grammy's 'Global Spin'. He is the youngest singer of Indian origin to perform at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London and win the 'SSE Awards Live Act' in 2016.

In 2022, he launched his own imprint, 'Always Music Global' with the genre-defying single 'Nakhrey Nakhrey'. Later on, he went on to feature on Ed Sheeran's '2Step' and delivered Coca-Cola's trilingual anthem, 'Memu Aagamu' which catapulted his artistry for global dominance, unlike anyone.