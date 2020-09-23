Poonam files FIR against husband for 'assault' and 'threats'

It was on September 11 that the news of actor Poonam Pandey tying the knot with Sam Bombay had made it to the headlines. The two had a hush-hush wedding considering the COVID-19 crisis. The actor was very happy and had shared the news with all through social media. She had shared a picture from her D Day on 'Instagram' with a heart emoji. However, within 12 days of her being married, her marriage has hit rock bottom. Sam Bombay recently got arrested by the Goa Police after she accused him of molesting, threatening and assaulting.

Poonam Pandey filed a complaint in Conacona police station as she is shooting for a film in Goa. Inspector Tukaram Chavan of Canacona police station was quoted saying, "Pandey filed a complaint late night on September 21 by claiming that her husband Sam Bombay had molested her and threatened her with dire consequences after assaulting her. He was arrested."

Earlier, the actor had revealed that she had been living-in with Sam Bombay for two years. She even called themselves a 'notorious couple.'

Poonam was quoted saying, "I have known Sam for three years now and we have been living together for two years. I met him while shooting for a project. We could not ignore the fireworks between us and everything has been like a romantic Bollywood movie since."

She was elated to share that she is looking forward to spending seven lifetimes with Sam. She had also stated that they are planning to go to Los Angeles for their honeymoon.