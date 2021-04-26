Pooja tests positive for COVID-19

'Housefull 4' star Pooja Hegde tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The Bollywood actor, who is all set to star alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Cirkus' informed her fans about her diagnosis on her 'Twitter' handle.

"Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have isolated and home quarantined myself. I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too," she tweeted.

She added, "Thank you for your love and support. I am currently recuperating well. Please stay at home, stay safe and take care."

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has films 'Cirkus' with Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in the pipeline. She has Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' in her kitty. She also has 'Radhe Shyam' with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas.