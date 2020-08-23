Pooja, Soni react on Mahesh-Rhea's chats

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 14, in his Mumbai residence and allegedly died by suicide. Since then, as the investigation goes, the CBI team in Mumbai are investigating the late actor's death case. Amidst all that, a new set of leaked 'WhatsApp' chats between filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty from June 8 to June 15 were accessed by a leading news channel. After the leaked chats were shared on national television, Bhatt's daughter Pooja Bhatt and wife Soni Razdan reacted to it on social media with proof.

On 'Twitter', Pooja reacted to a tweet made by a social media user pointing out that the conversation between Mahesh and Rhea is normal between two individuals. As the user questioned the news channel about what is so explosive in the chats, reacting to the tweet, Pooja tweeted, "Interestingly, the message 'India Today' refers to as 'most explosive revelation' is a message that my father had sent me and countless other people on his phone list on the same day (June 9) and subsequently posted on 'Twitter' as well (June 26). Get your facts right!"

Reacting to the tweet made by Pooja, Soni Razdan also expressed herself on the micro-blogging site. The veteran actor tweeted, "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them every day. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs? Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of 'Stardust' and 'Cine Blitz'."

Soni backed Pooja's tweet and said that she too received the same messages from her husband on June 9 and mentioned about getting them every day.