Pooja files police complaint for ransomware attack

In a recent complaint to the Goa Police Cyber Cell, actor Pooja Bedi said that her business website 'happysoul.in' was targeted by hackers, who demanded 'ransom' in order to restore access to her e-commerce site.

Bedi, who resides in Goa and whose website trades in organic supplements, also took to 'Twitter' with her woe and tagged Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Director

General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena. She said that the hackers threatened to sell drugs and narcotics substances on her website, if the ransom is not paid.

"Dear DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena, my e-commerce website 'http://happysoul.in' was hacked again and this time they state that if I do not pay the ransom, then they will sell drugs on my website. Earlier I had registered (an) FIR in Old Goa Police Cyber Cell, but no action from cops came till now. My company has been registered in Goa," the actor said in a tweet.

She also added in her tweet, "Dear 'Go Daddy Help', your team is not cooperating with our team for my hacked e-commerce website 'http://happysoul.in'. Despite my deluxe security on your server and SSL, the hacker who hacked again made ransom demands and threatened to sell my data and will also sell drugs on my site."