Pooja defends Milind's nude beach photo

Actor Pooja Bedi defended the controversial picture of model-actor Milind Soman running on a south Goa beach in the nude. She said that there is 'absolutely nothing obscene' about the photo and called it 'aesthetic'.

Pooja took to 'Twitter' to juxtapose the picture of Milind with those of naked Naga sadhus and said that 'smearing ash' cannot make nudity acceptable.

"There is absolutely nothing obscene about Milind's aesthetic picture. The obscenity

lies in the minds of a viewer imagining

more! His crime is being good-looking, famous and setting benchmarks! If nudity is a crime, then all Naga babas should be arrested. Smearing ash cannot make it acceptable," she tweeted.

On his 55th birthday, Milind had shared a picture of his nude beach run, which was clicked by his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind was booked for obscenity

after he uploaded the photo. The south Goa Superintendent of Police

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that he was booked under section 294 (obscenity)

of the Indian Penal Code, along with other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.