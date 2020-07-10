Police not sure if they will find Naya's body

The world was in for a shock when reports came through that Naya Rivera of 'Glee' fame was missing and presumed dead during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, to Lake Piru, California. A press conference was held by Ventura County Sheriff's Office as Sergeant Kevin Donoghue revealed that they do not know if they will find the 33-year-old actor's body.

"If the body is entangled in something underneath the water it may never come up. We do not know," Kevin confessed, via 'People'.

Moreover, Donoghue explained that it was a 'complicated' search as the visibility of the lake is terrible. Since there are a lot of trees and plants that are under the water, it could cause 'entanglement' which makes it unsafe for divers and therefore, a complicated search. Earlier, the police had revealed to 'People' that they were confident over the fact that Rivera is still in the water. They looked for any clues, such as personal items or footprints to indicate that she made it out of the water alive. Since there was an absence of any such evidence, police believe that she drowned and hence, the focus of the search right now is in the water.

Kevin admitted in his statement, "She could have suffered a medical episode. We just do not know. We will not know until we find her."

Detectives are also investigating Naya's credit card statements by making sure there were no charges anywhere, but it has come to no avail.

"We want to bring closure for the family, so we really are putting our best effort forward," Donoghue shared.

Naya's personal belongings like purse and ID were recovered on the boat. As for whether Rivera had a life vest on, Kevin explained that they would have found Rivera floating which is not the case.