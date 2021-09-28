PM Modi extends wishes to Lata Mangeshkar on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. An iconic singer and an inspiration for generations of singers, Mangeshkar turned 92 on September 28.

"Birthday greetings to respected Lata Didi. Her melodious voice reverberates across the world. She is respected for her humility and passion for Indian culture. Personally, her blessings are a source of great strength. I pray for Lata Didi's long and healthy life," tweeted the prime minister.

Fans also filled social media with wishes for the veteran singer.

One fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar Ji."

"Happy Birthday Lata Didi! It takes ages, for someone like you, to be born on this Earth! May you have, many happy returns of the day! Lot's of love!" wrote another fan.

The third fan wrote, "Wish you very Happy Birthday Lata Mangeshkar Ji and many returns of the day."

Another fan wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to the 'melody queen' of India Lata Mangeshkar, who has captivated us with her melodious voice for generations!"

"If there is anything perfect in this imperfect world, it is the pure and enduring voice of Lata Mangeshkar. Happy birthday," tweeted a fan.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Lata Didi, the voice that touches every heart. Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Maa Durga bless you with long and healthy life!" tweeted another fan of the singer.