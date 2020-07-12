Actor Rachel White said she tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining at her home. The actor, who is currently in Kolkata, took to 'Twitter' on recently and asked her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

"I have tested COVID-19 positive and I have been quarantined at home. Please keep me in your prayers as I set off on my path to recovery," she tweeted.

Rachel has worked in films like Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Ungli' and 'Har Har Byomkesh' in Bengali.

Other celebrities and Rachel's fans also wished her good health.

"Take Care," wrote Rituparna Sengupta.

Rukimini Maitra also said, "Hey, do not worry. You will be back to being fit in no time. Stay strong and take good care. Love and Prayers."

She had earlier wished a speedy recovery to Koel Mallick, who had also tested positive for Coronavirus last week.

"Dear lord! I pray for your health and well being. Get well soon," she had written.

The news came soon after Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11.