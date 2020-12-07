Plea in SC seeks CBI submit status report

New Delhi: A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on December 7 seeking direction to the CBI to submit a status report on the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The plea, filed by advocate Puneet Dhanda, said that the apex court passed an order for the CBI enquiry on August 19 and despite a lapse of almost four months, the probe agency is yet to conclude its investigation.

"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," the plea read.

It further mentioned, "Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of the charge sheet in 90 days. But in the present case, the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing a bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe."

The PIL sought direction to the CBI to complete its probe within two months and submit a final report in the concerned court. "On dissatisfaction being shown by the family of the late actor, this Court directed the CBI to conduct an enquiry in the mysterious death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput," the plea said.