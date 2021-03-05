Playing Padma Shri Kaur Singh was very challenging for Karam

Indo-Canadian actor Karam Batth recently revealed that he is done with the dubbing of long-awaited Padma Shri Kaur Singh's biopic and is now super excited about the release.



"The film was supposed to release in 2020, but due to unavoidable circumstances and the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to put everything on hold. But now, thankfully, things have got better and the work has been resumed. We are looking forward to releasing the film in 2021. Me, as well as the entire time, is super-excited and the official announcement will be done soon," said Karam.

Talking about why this project is very important for him, he said, "Playing boxing legend Kaur Singh on screen was a big challenge for me – not just in terms of the physical transformation it required, but also the mental pressure it brought along. The entire journey of making this film taught me a lot. It helped in polishing my skills and becoming a better actor."

Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Kaur Singh was the only boxing champion to have fought Muhammad Ali. Kaur has also won 11 gold medals for India and is an inspiration for many budding sportspersons.