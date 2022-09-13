'Plan A Plan B' trailer - Riteish and Tamannaah clash for the first time

Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia come together for the first time on screen in the romantic comedy, 'Plan A Plan B'. The trailer for the 'Netflix' film was released recently. In the upcoming film directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Tamannaah plays a matchmaker, while Riteish will be seen as a lawyer, specialising in family law. The trailer opened with Riteish's Kosty meeting Tamannaah's Nirali with a unique business proposal. He wants to plan divorces and asks her to join him.

"Plan A you get people married. Plan B I handle their divorce case," he could be seen saying. 'Plan A Plan B' will be released on 'Netflix' on September 30.

Riteish plays a cynical divorce lawyer in the film, for whom relationships are all about online dating, 'right swipe' and moving on. In a scene, Riteish Deshmukh is heard saying in court, "Marriage is a punishment, Your Honour." In contrast, Tamannaah is single, even though she is a matchmaker, who is highly coveted. In a scene, a client is heard calling her a 'psychologist-cum-marriage-counselor'. Tamannaah tells another client in a scene, "Love, marriages and relationships last for a lifetime."