'Pippa' is a rewarding experience: Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai: Ishaan Khatter said playing a real-life war hero in the upcoming movie 'Pippa' so early in his career was a transforming experience.

Billed as a heroic tank battle, the film underscores the bravery of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta (Ishaan), a veteran of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who, along with his siblings, fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Ishaan, known for 'Beyond the Clouds' and 'Dhadak', said he is elated to be playing an Indian Army officer who was his age at that point in time.

" 'Pippa' certainly has been a transforming, different experience for me. It is in that kind of zone that is not being explored by young actors. It is interesting because that is just the age that the gentleman I am portraying, who is a real-life brigadier, was then a young captain," the 26-year-old actor told a top news agency.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon of 'Airlift' fame, the movie is based on Brigadier Mehta's book 'The Burning Chaffees'. Its title is taken from the Russian amphibious war tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which was used in the 1971 war.

Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan round out the cast of the film.

Backed by producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, 'Pippa' will hit the screens on December 2.

There are reports that Ishaan will collaborate with 'Udta Punjab' director Abhishek Chaubey on a biopic on legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.

While the actor didn't confirm his casting, he said working with Chaubey is on his wish list.

"I have a list of directors with whom I hope to work sooner or later. Abhishek Chaubey, sir, is definitely on that list. I am open to working with people who I may not know yet, who may have a great idea and become the next greatest filmmaker," he added.

Ishaan will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot', also starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The horror comedy is directed by Gurmmeet Singh ('Mirzapur') and produced by 'Excel Entertainment'.

'Phone Bhoot' is set to be released in theatres on November 4.