'Phone Bhoot' trailer - Katrina Kaif is a ghost with a business idea

The trailer for 'Phone Bhoot' starring Katrina Kaif as a ghost, recently came out. The quirky trailer introduced two self-proclaimed ghostbusters, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter and Katrina as a ghost, who reaches out to them with a business idea.

As the trio goes out to catch ghosts to get them to attain 'moksh' (freedom), Jackie Shroff seems to be the villain in the story and decides to teach them a lesson and spoil their plans. The two-minute-49-seconds-long trailer also shows glimpses of how the film still manages to offer a few dance numbers and several hilarious situations, with multiple references from various Bollywood films like 'Koi…Mil Gaya' and 'Haqeeqat'.

The hilarious trailer ended with Katrina Kaif correcting ghost Sheeba Chaddha's Hindi and giving up moments later, saying, "Tumhari Hindi weak hai, koi nahi. (Your Hindi is weak, it's okay)."

'Phone Bhoot' is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It is produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner 'Excel Entertainment'. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. The film was shot before the lockdown and has been in post-production for quite a long time.