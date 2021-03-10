Peter Morgan considers portraying Harry, Meghan in 'The Crown'

After Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey made explosive headlines, 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan talked about the chances of the royal couple being portrayed on the show.

In a chat with 'THR' in 2020, he said that he planned a '20-year rule' that he will only write about events that happened at least 20 years ago.

"I think you get so much more interesting with time. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey and I do not know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes for some happiness, but I'm much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago," said Morgan.

He added, "That is enough time and enough distance to understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position and to understand its relevance."

"Often things that appear wildly important today are instantly forgotten and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting. I do not know where in the scheme of things Prince Andrew or indeed Meghan Markle or Harry will ever appear. We will not know and you need time to stop something from being journalistic. So I do not want to write about them because to write about them would instantly make it journalistic and there are plenty of journalists already writing about them," shared Peter.

He further said, "It is quite possible, for example, to tell the story of Harry and Meghan through analogy and metaphor, if that is what you want to do. Because there have been so many examples in the past, whether it was Wallis Simpson or Edward VII or whether it was Diana and Prince Charles. There have been plenty of opportunities in the past where

there have been marital complications. There have been wives that have been married into the royal family that have felt unwelcome and that they do not fit in."