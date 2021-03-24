'People's sentiments are attached to Sita'

Kriti Sanon will step into the shoes of the iconic character of Sita for Om Raut's 'Adipurush'. However, she has already started feeling the pressure that comes with such characters and the sentiments of people attached.

"I'm overwhelmed and grateful that I'm getting to play such an iconic character. Yet the role comes with a lot of pressure because we do not want to portray anything that is not true to the part. People's sentiments are attached to the character," admitted the 'Luka Chhupi' star.

Kriti, who was also a part of Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama 'Panipat' said, "When you are telling a story that is not

set in today's times, you have to keep a check on your body language and dialogue delivery. With Om, I feel that I'm in safe hands."

"I like Om's clarity on the film and that he is technically sound. This is the first time I'm shooting a film that demands such extensive chroma work. It is a pan- India film, so I also had to work on the Telugu language," she quipped.

'Adipurush' also stars Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan in the role of Raavan.