People thought Deepika spoke about depression for promotion

Deepika Padukone recently joined actor and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle for her podcast 'Archetypes'. They spoke at length about mental health and the Bollywood star also opened up about her battle with depression in 2014.

Back in 2015, Deepika had openly spoken about her diagnosis and how her family supported her through it. Meghan praised the actor for also initiating a mental health foundation.

Padukone also spoke about how everyone reacted when she spoke about her depression diagnosis.

"For most of India, it felt like this huge burden was lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do, they'll always be sort of that skepticism."

She further added, "So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I'm now going to start advertising for some sort of medication."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Pathaan', which features John Abraham in the role of a baddie. She also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and 'The Intern' remake in the pipeline.