People think Janhvi takes her 'position for granted'

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about how she thinks many people have a misconception that she takes her position for granted because of her privileged background, as she is the daughter of the late actor Sridevi and filmmaker and producer, Boney Kapoor.

"People think I take my position for granted. That's the biggest misconception they have about me. They think because I'm privileged that it makes me unaware of what it's like to work hard. I may not be the most talented or the most beautiful; I may not have many skills to offer, but I can promise you that I am the hardest-working person on the set. And this is something I can give in writing in blood, so you don't doubt my work ethic ever again," she told a leading media house in an interview.

The young actor, who was last seen in 'Good Luck Jerry', also spoke about how she has been experimenting with work.