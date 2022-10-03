People said 'nasty things' about Shatrughan for KRK tweet

Shatrughan Sinha recently shared that he received backlash after he expressed his support for Kamaal R Khan. The actor-politician said that nasty things were said about him and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha after he took a stand for the actor-cum-critic. After KRK was arrested in Mumbai last month in connection with multiple cases, Shatrughan tweeted in support of KRK, saying he was a victim of a conspiracy and should get justice soon.

In a recent interview, Shatrughan said that he was not supporting Kamaal R Khan's controversial comments about actors but was only advocating for his freedom of expression. However, it backfired and he and Sonakshi had to receive trolls for his support of KRK.

Shatrughan described Kamaal as a self-made person as he opened up about the incident. He told a leading daily, "That tweet about KRK received backlash. People said nasty things about me as well as about Sonakshi. I was not talking about his mistakes. We can fight his opinions with our opinions. We don't have a personal enmity with him. Just because certain stars are against him, doesn't mean everyone is against him."

"But will anyone support him for the way he or many people have been picked up? I think this is a little extreme," he added.