People questioned Madhuri for dancing after becoming a mom

Madhuri Dixit, who plays a housewife in Amazon Prime Video's film 'Maja Ma', was recently asked how society's perception of her changed after she stepped away from the film industry after getting married and embracing motherhood. But the actor was quick to point out that none of this ever bothered her. She said that some people told her that she should not dance after she became a mom and only look after her household.

"These things happen. People have different beliefs. And there are many who say 'Now you are a mom, why are you dancing? You please sit, look after the house.' But I feel we do all of this anyway. Looking after the kids, the house, we do all of this anyway," she told a popular entertainment news portal.

Talking about a woman's identity, she underlined that 'we have our own personality and identity. You have your own emotions and desires, something that you want to accomplish in life.' Madhuri also lived as a housewife for a few years after getting married to Shriram Nene when she moved to the US and said that people take housewives for granted.

"People take housewives for granted and that they will do it. This attitude is a deterrent. And why is that? She must do something that is just for herself," she said. When asked if she ever felt discouraged after becoming a mom and a housewife, she dismissed the idea and quoted a Marathi saying that can be loosely translated as, "Listen to everyone, but do what you want."

She also quoted the song 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge' and said that this kind of conversation does not bother her as she has always felt supported by her husband, mother and her mother-in-law.