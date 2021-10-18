People only wanted female actors who were virgins: Mahima

Mahima Chaudhary, who made her debut back in the late 1990s, got candid about how far the film industry has come today in terms of equality. The actor revealed that the industry is not 'male dominant' today as it was back in the day. Speaking to a leading daily, Mahima said that today female actors are calling the shots.

Elaborating on her point, she said, "I think the industry is getting to a position where female actors are also calling the shots. They get better parts, better pay and endorsements as they are in a great and much powerful position. They have a longer shelf life than before."

She added that earlier disclosing one's relationship status meant doom.

"The minute you started dating someone, people would write you off because they only wanted a virgin who had not kissed. If you were dating someone, it was like, 'Oh! She is dating!'. If you were married, then forget it, your career was over and if you had a child, it was absolutely over," Mahima recalled.

She further added that this also rang true for male actors as not much was known about their personal lives.

"Even when 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' came, we did not know Aamir was married and it was the same for Govinda. People did not show their children's photographs or expose them as that would tell their age! All these things have changed between now and then."

"Earlier, it was either-or, but now, you can continue with both. Now, people are accepting women in different kinds of roles, even romantic ones post her becoming a mother or wife. Her personal life is celebrated. Even the men used to hide their relationship status before, a lot of them. Post their film's release or many years later, we got to know about others being married already," she shared.