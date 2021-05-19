'People on set were very mean to me'

Years after popular drama 'The OC' ended, fans still remember Hollywood actor Mischa Barton's character, Marissa Cooper's final scene on the show, where her character died in a car crash.

During the 2003 show's run, Barton's sudden exit had caused a massive stir and in a recent interview with 'E!', the actor finally opened up about the real reason why she quit the show. Revealing that the on-set behaviour led to her exit, Barton opened up about facing 'bullying'.

"There were people on that set who were very mean to me. It was not, like, the most ideal environment for a young and sensitive girl who has also been thrust into stardom to have to put up with," recalled Mischa.

When asked about why she was suddenly killed off the show, Barton revealed that it was a combination of several things that led to her exit saying, "It is a bit complicated. It started pretty early on because it had a lot to do with them adding Rachel Bilson in last minute as, after the first season, a series regular and evening out everybody's pay and sort of general bullying from some of the men on set that kind of felt uncomfortable."

Considering 'The OC' was a massive success as a teen soap at the time, Barton and all the lead cast members of the show had gained immense popularity and a massive fan base. The popularity of it all did get daunting for Barton who says she felt 'very unprotected' regarding the invasion of privacy that happened following her portrayal of the famed character on the show.