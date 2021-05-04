People judge too much: Kriti

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently talked about the judgement that public figures have to face. According to her, she has become a lot more conscious of what she speaks.

Spilling the beans on the same, the 'Raabta' star said, "I think people judge too much. This year, I felt that people have no tolerance and are judging others left, right and centre on anything and everything."

"There is no patience among people as they are always trying to find something negative. But I understand that the times we are in can frustrate us, as everyone is going through issues in their personal and professional lives," she added.

Speaking on social media trolls and negativities, Kriti shared, "I used to be a lot freer about what I said earlier, but the environment has now made me feel that I should not speak if I do not need to. I have become a lot more conscious of what I speak."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Dinesh Vijan's untitled film along with Rajkummar Rao for the first time. She also has 'Bhediya' with Varun Dhawan and 'Bachchan Pandey' with Akshay Kumar. She is also a part of Laxman Utekar's 'Mimi'.