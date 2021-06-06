'People have started demanding TFM 3'

It has been only three days since the second season of 'The Family Man' started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and series lead Manoj Bajpayee says fans have already started "demanding" the third chapter.

While season two finale of 'The Family Man' drops more than a hint about the potential renewal, Bajpayee, who plays Srikant Tiwari, an intelligence officer trying to balance his

personal and professional life on the show, said he has no idea how the story will progress if there is a third part.

"There's a lot of work that goes into making a

season. I will be very happy if Amazon, and Raj and DK decide to do a season three but before that the writing has to be complete. All the formalities need to be finished. I'm ecstatic that people have started demanding season three," the actor said in a Zoom interview.

"What all season three will have, I myself don't know. I'm waiting for the script to come to me," he added.

With mostly positive reviews coming their way, the team of 'The Family Man' has seemed to have achieved the impossible: delivered a better season two.

Bajpayee, who won his maiden best actor National Award for 'Bhonsle' earlier this year, is in a happy space for more than one reason.

"Season one was considered classic and cult in its own way and it created a franchise. After this, Raj and DK are regarded as one of the best minds in the industry. Suparn Verma, who joined the directors and writers, is a very close friend of mine. He has got his due with the second season. I must congratulate writers Suman and Manoj. These guys are pure geniuses," the 52-year-old actor added.

Bajpayee, who continues to be at the top of his game in his 27-year-long acting career, said it is "touching" that the series is not known for being just a one-man show.

"Sharib's success with this new season truly touches my soul. I want him to do very well. His success is like my success. All these actors like Shahab who played Sajid...

"Shreya had already become a big star after season one and then 'Scam 1992' came. I see Sunny who is Sandeep bhaiya in 'Aspirants' and then Milind in this show and Priyamani, Ashlesha and Vedant... Their success is far more touching to me than me being talked about."

The second season marks the digital debut of South star Samantha Akkineni, as Raji, who goes toe-to-toe with Bajpayee's Srikant as his new and powerful adversary.

"Samantha is such a huge star. She doesn't need anybody to validate her work but she comes in and she contributes so much to the show," Bajpayee said praising his co-star.