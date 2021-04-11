Singer Kaka's new song was worth all the wait and it is evident from its increasing views on YouTube. Released by Pellet Drum Productions, the song titled



'SHE' is written and composed by Kaka himself and features Kanika Mann.

The song was long-awaited after the success of his last hit 'Bholenaath' and there must have been immense pressure on the singer to deliver something much more. Throwing light on the same, Kaka said, "Yes, it's true that after the success of 'Bholenaath', people were expecting something much bigger. But there was no pressure. I was sure that if I will put my soul into the song, people will definitely like it. And I think me and the team managed to win their hearts. People have showered us with love and appreciation."

The song has received 4.9 million views on Youtube alone. But for Kaka, numbers hardly matter. "I measure success in terms of the love received from your listeners. Maybe numbers are important for many people, but I don't care about it much. My only focus is my work and my audience," he added.

Apart from the melodious track, it's the video that's getting attention. Kanika Mann, who features in the video said, "Everything was very well managed on the set and everyone gave their best to make this song a hit. The experience of working with all of them is something that I

will never forget. I was indeed skeptical about featuring in a Haryanvi video, but after I heard the track, I instantly said yes. And I am happy that it was the right decision," she stated.