'People don't associate action genre with me'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Aditya Roy Kapur, who is reuniting with his Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri after seven years, credits the filmmaker for breaking the mould by casting him as an action hero in Malang.

The 34-year-old actor said before Malang, he mostly did romantic roles but Suri, who gave him his career's biggest hit, has faith in him to pull off diverse characters.

"Mohit sees certain things in me, which other directors haven't. Aashiqui 2 was the first time I did a romantic lead and so he obviously saw that in me.

"Once again, this is him breaking the mould and giving me the chance to do action when I don't think people really could place me in that genre," Aditya told in an interview.

The actor is confident that audiences will get to see a different side of him in Malang,

"The film that worked for me years ago was Aashiqui 2. Then I ended up doing more romantic films. People started to think that's what you are and it is the pond that you swim in."

"Sometimes they need to be shown something before they can believe it. Maybe it was in my decision making process and that I didn't kind of sniff out something different but action is definitely not a genre that people are associating me with just by virtue of having not done it before," the actor said. Malang is scheduled to be released on February 7.