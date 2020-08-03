Actor Angad Bedi has defended his upcoming film 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' against the backlash that it has received following its trailer debut recently. Angad plays Gunjan's brother in the film, with Janhvi Kapoor in the title role as the former IAF pilot.

In an interview, Angad commented on the backlash and said, "It is my film too. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but people are spitting fire against one another. The flak [that the film is receiving] is unfair. Every industry is competitive."

The film has been thrust headfirst into the insider-outsider debate, mainly because of Janhvi and producer Karan Johar's involvement. Janhvi is the daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, while Karan has been at the receiving end of online backlash in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. On 'YouTube', the trailer had earlier received over 1,50,000 'likes' but more than 80,000 'dislikes' as well.

Citing his own example, the 'Pink' actor continued, "I have auditioned for over 300 movies and every rejection has been a learning experience. There are lakhs of people in the industry, so it is only fair that we all get a chance. Actors are like any other professional who work for a pay cheque."

Angad also defended several 'insider' actors and said that they deserve to be in the industry because of their talent.



