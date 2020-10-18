'People are going to have a great time with Suicide Squad'

Los Angeles: Actor Jai Courtney, who essays the role of Captain Boomerang in the upcoming James Gunn-directed 'The Suicide Squad', believes that the audience will enjoy watching the DC movie when it releases in 2021.

Gunn has directed and penned the much-anticipated 'Suicide Squad' re-launch.

In an interview with 'Collider', Courtney said the filmmaker's interpretation of 'The Suicide Squad' is funny.

"It is a big hit movie again, as was the first. It is cool to see a bunch of new characters and characters (Gunn has) plucked from the depths of the canon, which is cool and just kind of different and interesting," said Jai.

In the upcoming re-launch, Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, Davis as Squad mastermind Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. They will be joined by an equally impressive list of newcomers -- Idris Elba, John Cena, Nathan Fillion, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Taika Waititi and Pete Davidson.

"People are going to have a great time with it. It is sad to see some of my cast-mates not involved, but I'm so thrilled to welcome a whole bunch more in," said the Hollywood actor.

He further said, "It cracked things open in a way that we now will not know what to expect from the next time. That is cool

for something like 'Suicide Squad'. The truth is that it is not necessarily even a strict sequel. It is different, but people are going to have a ball with it."

'The Suicide Squad' is scheduled to hit the cinema theatres in August 2021.