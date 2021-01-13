Peek into atmostheric, suspenseful world

The teaser for the upcoming movie 'The Girl on the Train', which came out recently, gives a peek into its atmospheric and suspenseful world, with Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra's portrayal as an alcoholic woman who is also the narrator. Without any dialogues or action in the video, the audience only gets to see her deteriorating moods and physical condition as a harbinger of things to come.

Based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, the film has been directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary.

The story is about Meera Kapoor (played by Parineeti) who watches a couple through open window of their house while travelling on the train every day to work. One day, she sees something that not only shocks her but also brings her attention upon the couple to the surface.

Dasgupta said, "I always wanted to explore this genre and loved this unique story. There is plenty to relate to both in terms of the emotions and mysteries that I was able to delve into in this thriller – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and do not see things."

" 'The Girl on the Train' marks our first film collaboration with 'Netflix', with many more to come. We are very excited for this suspense thriller and also

for Ribhu's directorial sensibilities and the extremely talented cast," said Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer, Reliance Entertainment.