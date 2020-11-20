PeeCee shows her villainous side

After a long wait, 'Netflix' finally released the official teaser of 'We Can Be Heroes'. For the unversed, it happens to be a standalone sequel to the 2005 movie 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl'. However, this time, the story focuses on their daughter instead who is blessed with superpowers too. She along with her friends will embark on a never-before-seen adventure in the same. It all happens when the superheroes get kidnapped.

Since the superheroes are almost powerless, the responsibilities are bestowed upon the children. The interesting thing to look out for in the movie will be Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who strongly makes her presence felt. She is the one who gets the superheroes kidnapped and challenges the little ones to come and save them including the entire world.

'We Can Be Heroes' is all set to premiere on 'Netflix' in January 2021 on New Year's Day. The American superhero drama features Christian Slater, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Pedro Pascal, Haley Reinhart and others in the lead roles. It has been produced and directed by Robert Rodriguez, who also penned the story. Given that its predecessor was a huge hit, the same has been expected from the spiritual sequel too.