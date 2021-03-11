PC, Nick to announce Oscar nominations

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have got their fans excited with their latest video. The couple will be announcing the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards on Monday.

Priyanka and Nick took to social media to share a special video, shot at their London home, to make the reveal. In the video, Priyanka is seen asking fans to 'tell me we are announcing the Oscar nominations without telling me we are announcing Oscar nominations', a trend going viral on Tiktok. But behind her, Nick is left unimpressed, and lets her know that she has already told everyone.

But a representative from the Academy of Motion Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) and channel ABC told Variety in December, "The Oscars in-person telecast will happen."

"The Academy has done a walkthrough of the Dolby recently to see all the multiple options," an awards publicist familiar with the situation had added. It is also unknown what safety protocols will be introduced for the ceremony. A representative from the Dolby Theatre had declined to comment.

Priyanka's The White Tiger is expected to score a couple of nominations as well. On Tuesday, the film earned to BAFTA nods for Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male) for Adarsh Gourav.