Paz Vega to star in and produce comedy series
Los Angeles: Spanglish star Paz Vega is set to headline and produce single mom immigrant comedy series 'Tacowood'.
MGM International TV is developing the project, reported Deadline.
The series is based on an original idea by Spanish writer-producer-director Frank Ariza.
It follows Guada (Vega), a 40-year-old single mother who spends her days taking care of her family's taco truck business in the outskirts of Mexico City as she goes on the journey of a lifetime with her mother and 10-year-old daughter to pursue her dream of becoming a Hollywood actor.
"Making a more inclusive cinema, focusing on minorities and fairly representing the society in which we live is a responsibility of everyone who works in this industry," said Vega.
"That is why I feel extremely excited to join MGM and put my voice at the service of this beautiful initiative," Vega said.
