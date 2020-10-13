Payal willing to apologise to Richa but has a condition

Payal Ghosh's #MeToo video against Anurag Kashyap left Richa Chadha furious. In the video, Payal made a comment claiming that the filmmaker used the 'Panga' star and other actresses' names to get sexual favours from her.

Richa filed a defamation case against Payal for dragging her name in the controversy. As per the latest update in this case, Payal reportedly agreed to tender an apology to Richa. However, Ghosh applied conditions.

Payal supposedly agreed to apologise to Richa only if she guarantees that she will not file any criminal case against her post the settlement.

Payal's lawyer was quoted saying, "After the last hearing, Richa Chadha made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. That resulted in Payal Ghosh being trolled on social media.

But she would like to settle the matter."