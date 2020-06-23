Payal Rohatgi calls out Sushant's psychiatrist

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise gave rise to numerous debates and controversies. Payal Rohatgi recently called out some people holding them responsible for the late actor's death.

The actor's tragic death left everyone shocked but at the same time, numerous debates and controversies started emerging in the past few days regarding the same. Most of these are related to the reasons behind the actor's decision to end his life. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people also claimed that the 'M S Dhoni' star had been murdered. Among them is actor Payal Rohatgi who recently talked about the same in a detailed manner.

She shared a video on social media in which she makes some serious allegations against some people stating that they are responsible for Sushant's death. Payal initially called out the actor's psychiatrist, who she claimed has the habit of diagnosing all his patients with bipolar disorder.

Payal added that she had also consulted him a long time before only to know that his medicines make people more depressed.

Payal also took a dig at Mahesh Bhatt stating that his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty is abnormal. She then drew a connection between the late actor's psychiatrist, Mahesh Bhatt and Dibakar Banerjee stating that the three of them know each other well.