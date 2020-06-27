Payal Ghosh talks about Seasonal Affective Disorder

Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has trained focus on a syndrome called Seasonal Affective Disorder, noting how a lot of people are low and anxious during the monsoon season.

"A lot of people find themselves low, sad and even anxious during monsoons. This is our version of Seasonal Affective Disorder. The dark clouds and less sunlight affects mood, and one can feel sad and alone. The rains occasionally don't allow us to go out for work or walks, and the movement restrictions can make us feel caged," Payal said.

She stressed that thunder and lightning can make people "anxious and trigger panic attacks".

"Some people may have had bad experiences during deluge and floods, where they may have been stuck or faced other emergencies. This can cause PTSD in some. The mood and anxiety are very distressing, they remain for weeks and impact daily functioning. Medication may be required."

She spoke about keeping a healthy lifestyle and meditation.

"In all cases we advocate a good healthy lifestyle, with time for meditation and pleasurable activities. Some tips include finding the positives -- the rains may have gotten you low but you can also see what you do like because of them. You may like the beautiful greenery, the flowers and other signs of new life around you. Keep looking for the rainbow in the sky when the sun comes out. You may look at the fresh, clean and washed roads and buildings around or the joy children get playing around us," she said.

Payal said focusing on "what we like, and trying to tolerate the things we can't change helps our attitude and mood".

The actress was last seen in "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", which was released in 2017. The film also stars late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das and Prem Chopra, and is directed by Sanjay Chhel.