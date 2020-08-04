'Patton' launches a new hand washing product

Breaking new grounds and making a positive difference in the community is an essential part of the values of 'Patton Group'. They have risen to the occasion to combat COVID-19 by launching a hygienic hand washing product – the 'Contactless Safe Wash Station'.



Amidst this global pandemic, seeing the need for an efficient, safe, cost-effective solution for hand washing in this new normal, 'Patton' decided to design, develop and debut the hand washing product as a safety initiative. The product is hands-free, foot-operated, compact, strong and durable. Easy to operate and maintain, it is suitable

for residential, commercial, industrial, medical and public spaces.

After testing multiple prototypes, two variations of the first model were launched – the 'Regular Single Basin' (200 litre tank capacity) and the 'Ultra Single Basin' (500 litre tank capacity). The overwhelmingly positive response to these and further 'R and D' led to the design of

a second model that is a sanitisation must-have for places

with high footfall. Designed with both safe and efficient hand washing in mind, 'Contactless Safe Wash Station 2.0 Deluxe Dual' has two foldable basins that allow for two people to safely and simultaneously wash their hands.

For all models, the 200-litre tank allows for up to 300 hand washes per refill while the 500-litre tank allows for up to 750 hand washes per refill. Available in black, blue, and green, the water tanks are made of 100% virgin food-grade plastic. The stand on which the tank is placed is made of powder coated metal, making it rust-proof.

These unique products are not only easy to assemble, transport, maintain, but also have a sleek compact design that makes it space-saving too. They are manufactured, pre-assembled, quality checked, transported, and installed on-site by 'Patton'. Some of the happy customers include Indian Army, Indian Navy, West Bengal State Agricultural Marketing Board, Saroj Gupta Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Thakurpukur etc

Next-gen leader Preeyam Budhia, President, Business Development, 'Patton Group', has taken the lead in her newest project 'Contactless Safe Wash Station'. Upon being asked about the early stages of product development, she said, "We are already living in a VUCA (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) world and COVID-19 has shaken up our very way of existing, locally and globally. It was the need of the hour to be prepared for a post-lockdown new normal. Hand-washing is crucial to winning this battle and our focus was on creating a solution that could be easily adopted by multiple sectors and industries."