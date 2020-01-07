Patricia Arquette to star in Apple drama series 'Severance'
Los Angeles: Actor Patricia Arquette is set to play a lead role in Apple's drama series "Severance".
She joins previously announced star Adam Scott.
The workplace drama is set in Lumen Industries, a company that's looking to take work-life balance to a new level, reported Deadline.
Scott, who is also producing the project, will play Mark, an employee with a dark past trying to put himself back together. Arquette will star as Mark's boss.
Ben Stiller is directing the series penned by Dan Erickson. Both are also attached as executive producers on the project.
Arquette and Stiller have previously worked together on the Showtime limited series "Escape at Dannemora".
